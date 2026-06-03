Virat Kohli, who led Royal Challengers Bengaluru's charge in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 final, had a heartwarming chat with Vaibhav Sooryavanshi-the player who set the entire tournament on fire-after the title clash in Ahmedabad. Kohli, a multiple-time Orange Cap winner himself, watched the 15-year-old Sooryavanshi take home his maiden Orange Cap after amassing an incredible 776 runs this campaign.

As a grueling season filled with 200+ team totals and gigantic sixes came to a conclusion, Kohli offered some simple and straightforward advice to the Rajasthan Royals teenager.

Sharing a video of the interaction at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, RCB highlighted how the veteran stalwart urged the teenage prodigy not to rest on his laurels but to strive for sustained excellence.

Since the start of the IPL season, Sooryavanshi has been the center of social media chatter. His explosive exploits in the 2026 season have even prompted some of India's finest former cricketers to call for his fast-tracked inclusion into the national T20I squad. Kohli, however, wants the young opening batter to block out the noise.

"Yaha se upar jaana hai. Jo hua hai vo achi mehnat ki wajah se, belief ki wajah se hua hai. Abhi kaun kya bol raha hai, kaise bol raha hai.. (nahi sunna hai). Ek Bihari sab pe bhari, phir khatam game," Kohli said in the video.

The message roughly translates to: "You have to go even higher from here. Whatever you have achieved is because of your hard work and self-belief. Do not pay attention to who is saying what or how they are saying it. One Bihari is heavy on everyone, then the game is over."





The best piece of advice the 15-year old Vaibhav Suryavanshi could get! And who better than Virat Kohli to help fuel his fire in the right direction.… pic.twitter.com/MUqCRBo0la — Royal Challengers Bengaluru (@RCBTweets) June 3, 2026

Whie Kohli took home the IPL trophy, as RCB defeated the Gujarat Titans in the final, Sooryavanshi bagged majority of the individual honours. The teenage opener hit 72 maximums, setting a new all-time record for a single IPL season. He struck 776 runs at an average of 48.50 accompanied by a staggering strike rate of 237.30. He became the first batter in any T20 tournament globally to score over 500 runs in the powerplay in a single season

Featured Video Of The Day

IPL 2026 News | Shami's Sensation Leads Lucknow to First Win of Season