A video of Royal Challengers Bengaluru star batter Tim David has been going viral on social media. In the video, the authenticity of which could not be verified, David can be seen smoking a cigar-like object on the field. Several social media users claimed the video was taken after RCB's IPL 2026 final win over Gujarat Titans on Sunday. Another section of social media said that the video is AI-generated and had been tampered with.

What added twists to the tale was a photo post by David's RCB teammate Phil Salt. In the photo, posted two days ago, Salt and David can be seen sitting in the dressing room with David holding a cigar-like object. David or RCB are yet to comment on the viral video.

Tim David openly smoking Cigar

Iss this AI or real ??? pic.twitter.com/50TFDdnX7I — Prxtham.Edits18 (@Prxtham_Edits18) June 3, 2026

Imagine spreading an AI-generated video of Tim David smoking cigar on the ground. Do better, man, these stuff doesn't look good at all. — Shailesh (@shailesh18_) June 3, 2026

Tim David smoking cigar after Final victory🧐,Is this real or Ai ?



If this is real , This could also be a reason for the ban.#Timdavid #rcbfinal pic.twitter.com/4Bp3RLVq30 — Infinite Infos (@infiniteInfos) June 3, 2026

An IPL player smoking on the field is a highly unique incident, though earlier in the season Rajasthan Royals captain Riyan Parag was videographed vaping inside the dressing room.

Meanwhile, David was on Monday suspended for one match next season apart from being handed a fine of 50 per cent of his match fee for breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct during the final against Gujarat Titans here.

The 30-year-old David collected two demerit points for his offence and has now accumulated five demerit points, which amounts to a suspension of one game, the IPL said in a statement.

It is the third instance of the Australian cricketer breaching the IPL's Code of Conduct this season, with the tournament coming to an end on Sunday after RCB won their second title on the trot, beating GT by five wickets in the final.

"Tim David, Batter, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), has been fined 50 per cent of his match fee and has also accumulated two Demerit Points for breaching Level 1 of the IPL's Code of Conduct for Players and Team Officials," the IPL said.

"David was found to have breached Article 2.9 of the IPL's Code of Conduct, which relates to "throwing a ball (or any other item of cricket equipment such as a water bottle) at or near a Player, Team Official, Umpire, Match Referee or any other third person in an inappropriate and/or dangerous manner during a Match." David admitted to the offence and accepted the sanction imposed by match referee Javagal Srinath, after he was found guilty of throwing an ice bag "aggressively" in the direction of on-field umpire Nitin Menon.

The incident happened during the 10th over of the first innings at the fall of a wicket.

On May 11, David was found guilty of breaching Article 2.6, which relates to "using a gesture that is obscene, offensive or insulting", after RCB's match against Mumbai Indians. He was handed two demerit points in that incident along with a fine of 30 per cent of his match fee.

In an earlier match against Mumbai Indians on April 13, David was fined 25 per cent of his match fee and handed one demerit point for breaching Article 2.4, which relates to "disobeying an umpire's instruction during a match".

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