Sunrisers Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins, who is Australia's Test skipper, may skip next year's Indian Premier League due to a tight international schedule. The Cummins-led SRH finished as the fourth-best team in the league after getting knocked out of the IPL 2026 Eliminator by Rajasthan Royals. Australia's next Test series is against Bangladesh in August. "Something has got to give at some stage next year and it's not going to be Test matches or an ODI World Cup," Cummins told Sydney Morning Herald.

"I will make a call a lot closer and work with the franchise to see what makes sense. Things can change. I've had a couple of injuries pop up, so I don't really want to lock in anything.

"The priorities for me are always the Test matches and that ODI World Cup. I dare say if I play all of India, I need some sort of break before a pretty gruelling Ashes series."

The workload of star pace trio - Cummins, Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood is in focus. They could be rested alternatively during the four-Test series against New Zealand in December and January.

"Yeah it's possible. I think we're fairly open-minded to anything, as we've seen over the last couple of years," Cummins said.

"Whether it's a home Test or an away Test, we don't see them as that different. A Test match is a Test match. We're pretty realistic that we're going to need more than three fast bowlers.

"I see a world where we're potentially winding some bowlers down, even say at the back end of an Indian series if they don't look like they're going to play, to give them an extra rest ahead of the Ashes.

"I've played one [Test] in the last 12 months, so I'm feeling a lot fresher than maybe some of the other guys, but these are big series. It's going to be a big push the next 18 months or so, but I think we'll look back on it hopefully and see it as one of the more rewarding periods of our career."

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