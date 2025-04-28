Supporting India and Mumbai Indians cricketer Jasprit Bumrah, his wife Sanjana Ganesan, and son Angad were present at the Wankhede Stadium as Hardik Pandya's side beat Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday. Bumrah made the occasion a memorable one, picking up 4 wickets, emerging as a game-changer for his side, prompting loud cheers from the stands. The shutterbugs also got a glimpse of Angad in the stands as Bumrah ripped into the LSG lower order. However, seeing Angad become a hot topic of social media discussion after his 3-second appearance, Bumrah's wife, Sanjana, lost her cool.

Taking to social media, Sanjana slammed social media trolls and keyboard warriors for converting her son's appearance in the match a 'topic of entertainment'.

In an Instagram story, Sanjana wrote: "Our son is NOT a topic for your entertainment."

"Jasprit and I do everything in our power to keep Angad away from social media because the Internet is a despicable, vile place to be and I completely understand the implications of bringing a child to a cricket stadium filled with cameras, but please understand that Angad and I were there to support Jasprit and nothing else."

Reply to the people who are judging angad Bumrah pic.twitter.com/C3iKaTIWLX — Random Boy (@Random_Dpk) April 28, 2025

"We have no interest in our son being viral Internet content or national news, with unnecessarily opinionated keyboard warriors deciding who Angad is, what his problem is, what his personality is, from 3 seconds of footage."

"He is one and a half years old. Throwing around words like trauma and depression in reference to a baby says so much about who we're becoming as a community and it's honestly really sad. You know NOTHING about our son, nothing about our lives, and I request you to keep your opinions online true to that."

"A little honesty and a little kindness goes a long way in today's world," she wrote.