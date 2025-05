Shubman Gill was a stunned man as Gujarat Titans made a mess in fielding in the Powerplay against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday. As many as three catches were dropped as the GT captain looked on in horror. Right on the fourth ball of the first over, Sai Sudharsan dropped Will Jacks off Mohammed Siraj. In the fifth over, Sai Kishore dropped Suryakumar Yadav at mid-wicket off Prasidh Krishna. Then in the sixth over, Will Jacks got another life as Siraj dropped him off Arshad Khan. Shubman Gill could not hide his face in disappointment while GT head coach Ashish Nehra was animated.

The reaction of Skipper Shubman Gill say's it all

How important fielding is but we have dropped 3 catches in power play pic.twitter.com/MH3wSft4uv — Nasro Salik (@NasroSalik) May 6, 2025

The Recation of Gujarat Titans Captain Shubman Gill vs Mumbai Indians at Wankhede.!!!



- 3 catches dropped by GT players

- Sai Sudarshan

- Arshad Khan

- Mohammed Siraj

- 2 Will Jacks & 1 Suryakumar yadav pic.twitter.com/Oo9Ie0srUO — MANU. (@IMManu_18) May 6, 2025

Ashish Nehra be like: Mujhe yakeen nahi ho raha ye kya ho raha hai pic.twitter.com/02nRFgrp5Z — Mazhar (@mazhar5_) May 6, 2025

Ashish Nehra after that pic.twitter.com/zfukdStlUk — Sagar J (@sagar_j05) May 6, 2025

Talking about the IPL 2025 match, Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill won the toss and elected to bowl first in Match 56 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium on Tuesday.

Gujarat Titans have made one change in the playing XI with Arshad Khan coming in for Washington Sundar. Mumbai Indians are unchanged from their last match.

Gill said he opted to bowl first because it is always better to have a score to chase. Says it is all about turning up on the day and delivering the best possible performance as a team, and not go to deep into what has happened in the past.

He said, though Kagiso Rabada was available for selection, he would take a couple of sessions to get into the groove.

Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya said he would have preferred bowling first, but he did not mind batting first. "There is a nice breeze around, so it will be fine to bowl later in the evening too". He said they are not thinking too much about their six-in-a-row win spree on the bounce, and being focused and being humble is the mantra for them.

Both teams need to win to maintain their chances of qualifying for the playoffs. Mumbai Indians had lost to GT when they played them at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad in their second match of the season.

Playing XIs:

Mumbai Indians: Ryan Rickelton (wk), Rohit Sharma, Will Jacks, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya (capt), Naman Dhir, Corbin Bosch, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Impact substitutes: Karn Sharma, Reece Topley, Robin Minz, Raj Bawa, Ashwani Kumar

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill (capt), Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Sai Kishore, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, Gerald Coetzee, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna

Impact substitutes: Sherfane Rutherford, Washington Sundar, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Dasun Shanaka.