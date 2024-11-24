RR Full Squad, IPL 2025: Rajasthan Royals retained its core from the last season but released star wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) Auction. Captain Sanju Samson and opener Yashasvi Jaiswal were retained for Rs 18 crore each while Riyan Parag and Dhruv Jurel, both of whom made their international debuts in 2024, were retained for Rs 14 crore each. Shimron Hetmyer was the only overseas player retained by the Royals for Rs 11 crore with Sandeep Sharma was the lone uncapped player retained for Rs 4 crore. They will enter the auction with a purse for Rs 41 crore.

Full list of retained players: Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, Sandeep Sharma, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel

Full list of released players: Jos Buttler, Kunal Rathore, Donovan Ferreira, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tanush Kotian, Abid Mushtaq, Avesh Khan, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Keshav Maharaj, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Nandre Burger