Rishabh Pant has been under the firing line after a slow start to life as Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) captain. So far, LSG have lost two of their three games under Pant's leadership, leading to criticism from all corners. Even Pant's form with the bat has been a concern, with the wicketkeeper-batter managing scores of 0, 15 and 2. After the defeat to Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Tuesday, LSG owner Sanjiv Goenka had an intense chat with Pant, seemingly bashing the latter after the franchise's slow start.

For the unversed, Pant was bought by LSG for Rs 27 crore at the IPL 2025, making him the most expensive buy in the history of the tournament. However, former India spinner Piyush Chawla doesn't think it's the price tag thats pulling him down.

"Knowing Rishabh Pant, I don't think it's the price tag that's affecting him. However, he is currently not in the best of form. He has been out of the Indian white-ball circuit, and coming into this tournament as the captain of a franchise, there were high expectations of him - A lot happened last year, and naturally, a lot was expected from him this season," Chawla said on JioHotstar.

"Unfortunately, both his team's campaign and his personal form haven't started well. His dismissal today was particularly disappointing - it was a ball that could have been put away anywhere, yet he found the fielder at short fine leg. His reaction afterwards that knowing smile, suggested he is aware he's going through a rough patch where things just aren't going his way," he added.

Chawla also spoke on Pant's defensive approach, saying he was trying to defend the ball straight, which is not ideal in T20 and ODI cricket.

"When he came into bat so when he was defending the ball also he was just trying to defend the ball straight and in T20 and in one day cricket nowadays even the bowler is happy to give you one so if you just have to angle it a bit and you'll get a one and fielder is already on the line so if you just get off the strike it become better for your partner," Chawla pointed out.

LSG are placed 6th in the points after two defeats in three matches. They will now take on Mumbai Indians (MI) on Friday.