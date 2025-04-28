Mumbai Indians pacer Jasprit Bumrah was on fire on Sunday with the ball in hand. The right-arm pacer returned figures of 4 for 22 in his quota of four overs as MI registered an easy 54-run win over Lucknow Super Giants at Eden Gardens. In the 16th over of LSG's chase, Bumrah boasted his high class as he picked three wickets in it while giving away only two runs. Bumrah continue in the attack and also bowled the 18th over in same rhythm. He bowled four dot balls and conceded just one single in his first five balls before being slammed by LSG spinner Ravi Bishnoi for a six.

It was a length ball from Bumrah and Ravi Bishnoi hit it into the stands over the long-on for the biggie. The six drew funny reactions from the players around. While Bishnoi pumped his fists looking at Bumrah, the MI pacer was left smiling over it. LSG captain Rishabh Pant too could not hold his laugh.

Watch it all here -

Bishnoi reaction after hitting a six against Bumrah pic.twitter.com/9A1Vav4EwT — (@FourOverthrows) April 27, 2025

Pace bowler Jasprit Bumrah returned figures of 4-22 to lead IPL heavyweights Mumbai Indians to their fifth successive win with a 54-run hammering of Lucknow Super Giants on Sunday.

Five-time champions Mumbai posted 215-7 after South Africa's Ryan Rickleton, a left-hand wicketkeeper-batsman, hit 58 and Suryakumar Yadav hammered 54 at the Wankhede Stadium.

All the bowlers contributed, including England's Will Jacks who took two wickets in one over, as Mumbai bowled out Lucknow for 161, pushing them up to second in the 10-team table in the T20 tournament.

It was Mumbai's 150th victory in the Indian Premier League, the first time for any team in the league.

Bumrah stood out after he dismissed Aiden Markram to go past former quick Lasith Malinga's record of 170 IPL wickets to become Mumbai's leading bowler.

Bumrah, who has returned from a back injury that made him miss India's Champions Trophy title win in Dubai last month, now has 174 wickets.

Lucknow opener Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran hit back with a flurry of boundaries in their breezy partnership of 42.

Jacks got Pooran out for 27 with his off-spin and struck two balls later to send back Lucknow skipper Rishabh Pant, caught out for four while the left-hander attempted a reverse sweep.

Wicketkeeper-batsman Pant, who was brought by Lucknow at an all-time auction record of $3.21 million in November, has flopped with the bat, scoring just 110 runs in nine innings.

New Zealand left-arm quick Trent Boult took down Australia's Marsh for 34 and later got Ayush Badoni out on 35 to derail the chase and returned figures of 3-20.

Wickets kept tumbling and Bumrah returned to take three in one including impact player David Miller out for 24 to shut out Lucknow.

The batters set up victory after the left-handed Rickleton began quickly with a rush of boundaries despite losing his opening partner and former captain Rohit who fell to returning speedster Mayank Yadav's slower ball for 12.

Rickleton countered the spin threat to hit back in a 55-run second-wicket stand with Jacks, who hit 29, but finally fell to leg-spinner Digvesh Rathi.

Jacks hit a few boundaries before being bowled by Prince Yadav but Suryakumar kept up the attack with his audacious hitting including a kneel-down hook for six over fine-leg.

The Lucknow bowlers struck regularly and Mayank bowled skipper Hardik Pandya for five.

India's T20 captain Suryakumar, who is the season's leading batter with 427 runs, raised his fifty with a six but pace bowler Avesh Khan dismissed him next ball.

Naman Dhir, who hit an unbeaten 25 off 11 balls, and South African all-rounder Corbin Bosch, who smashed a 10-ball 20 on his IPL debut, helped finish with a flourish in their quickfire stand of 28.

