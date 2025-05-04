Already eliminated Chennai Super Kings faced yet another shocking defeat in their IPL 2025 match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on Saturday. Playing at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru, CSK gave their blood and sweat in the chase of 214. The duo of Ayush Mhatre (94) and Ravindra Jadeja (77*) stitched an important 114-run partnership but RCB quickly bounced back and restricted CSK to 211/5. Despite being on the losing side, all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja managed to hit the longest six of the season.

In the 17th over of CSK's chase, Jadeja took on Lungi Ngidi and hammered a full-toss delivery into the deep square-led region for a huge maximum. It was later shown that the distance of the six was 109m.

With this, Jadeja surpassed the record set by Sunrisers Hyderabad wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen, who had earlier smashed an 107m six against Mumbai Indians.

Chasing 214, CSK scored 211 for 5 in their 20 overs. Mhatre scored a 48-ball 94 with five sixes and nine fours while adding 114 runs with Jadeja (77 not out off 45 balls, 8x4s, 2x6s) for the second wicket.

For RCB, Lungi Ngidi returned with figures of 3/30. Earlier, half-centuries from Jacob Bethell (55), Virat Kohli (62) and Romario Shepherd (53 not out) took RCB to 213 for five.

"Today I had my opportunity. I was waiting for a long time, finally got out to bat, wanted to give the team a good finish. (On where the power comes from) My base and the way I swing. Timmy was telling me to just hold my shape and swing from there as the ball was holding. The first couple of games we were failing as a batting unit," said RCB all-rounder Romario Shepherd after the victory.

"DK took us and gave us specific work, it paid off today. I wasn't thinking of a score, I was thinking ball by ball and try to hit each ball for four or six. When I walked in, Timmy told me to relax and try and I did exactly that. (On if he is a bowler or a batter) I try to keep it 50-50, today it did not come off with the ball, I continued to struggle with the ball," he added.

(With PTI Inputs)