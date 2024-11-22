The Indian Premier League (IPL) mega auction is just around the corner with a total of 574 players set to go under the hammer. The IPL 2025 mega auction will be held on November 24 and 25 in Saudi Arabia's Jeddah. India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin will be one of the players to watch out for in the mega-auction, after the veteran was not retained by the Rajasthan Royals (RR). Ashwin is currently in Perth, Australia for a five-match Test series, starting Friday.

He will be closely monitoring the auction along with a host of other Indian players who were not retained by their respective franchises. However, ahead of the real event, Ashwin conducted a mock auction on his YouTube channel.

He sold himself to Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a big sum of Rs 8.5 crore.

For the record, Ashwin started his IPL journey with CSK in 2009 and played for the franchise till the 2015 season. He then played one seasons for the Rising Pune Supergiants after CSK were banned from the IPL for two seasons.

After missing the 2017 season due to injury, he moved to the Punjab Kings (Kings XI Punjab back then) as captain in 2018. In 2020, he moved to the Delhi Capitals for two seasons, before playing the last three seasons for RR.

There have been reports that CSK might raise the paddle for CSK at the auction table.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, CSK retained franchise icon MS Dhoni as an uncapped player for Rs 4 crore, alongside captain Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 18 crore). The franchise also retained Matheesha Pathirana (Rs 13 crore), Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 18 crore), and Shivam Dube (Rs 12 crore).

CSK Squad in Ashwin's mock auction:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (wk), Matheesha Pathirana, Shivam Dube, Devon Conway (RTM), Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram, Sam Curran, Rahul Chahar, T Natarajan, Romario Shepherd, Will O'Rourke, Yash Thakur, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Atharva Taide, Suyash Prabhudesai