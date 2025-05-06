Mumbai Indians climbed to the No. 3 spot in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 points table, courtesy of a splendid run in the competition that saw them win six matches on the trot. With 7 victories in 11 matches to their name, the Hardik Pandya-led MI have emerged as arguably the most in-form team in the game. But, a spot in the playoffs is not yet sealed for the franchise. Though Mumbai have 14 points to their name, they would be eager to win at least two of the remaining three games.

No matter how a team starts, it's the form in the decisive stages of the game that counts. Mumbai Indians live by the same philosophy, and they hope to do the same today. If certain results go their way, MI can even go to secure the No. 1 spot in the points table. But, an exit from the top 4 race by finishing 7th is also possible. (IPL 2025 Points Table)

How Mumbai Indians Can Secure No. 1 spot in IPL 2025 Points Table:

For MI, to secure the top spot, they would need to win both of their remaining games in the league stage of the campaign. Then, Mumbai would hope to see Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Gujarat Titans, and Punjab Kings lose at least two, two, and one games, respectively.

Such a run of results would see MI go top of the team standings with 20 points to their name.

How Mumbai Indians Can Finish 7th in IPL 2025 Points Table:

With four matches to go in their league campaign, the Mumbai Indians' worst-case scenario would be losing all of their remaining games. Such a scenario would see them finish 7th in the points table, hence lose out on a spot in the playoffs. However, a single win could be enough for them to sail through, if other results fall in favour.