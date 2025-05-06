It's 3rd vs 4th in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Tuesday as Mumbai Indians (MI) host Gujarat Titans (GT), as fight for a place in playoffs heat up. Five-time champions MI have won seven out of 11 and sit third with 14 points so far, while GT have the exact same number of points, having a played a game less. Currently on a six-game winning run, MI they have not conceded a total in excess of 200 either at home or away even once. There Net Run-Rate is best amongst all the teams fighting for a place in the playoffs (+1.274).

A win for either side could take them top of the table with 16 points. However, the forecast suggests that there is high chance of rain in Mumbai. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Mumbai and several nearby districts, forecasting moderate rainfall, thunderstorms, and gusty winds for the next few days.

On Monday, the match between SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Delhi Capitals (DC) was washed out due to rain. Both teams shared a point each, but the result was a crushing blow for SRH as they became the third team to bow out of IPL 2025 playoff race.

There is a high chance that rain might also play spoilsport on Tuesday during the game between MI and GT.

Hourly weather update of MI vs GT, IPL 2025 clash:

Meanwhile, former India spinner Harbhajan Singh sees Mumbai finishing in the top two.

"Total dominance from MI. They are a champion team playing like a champion team. It will be hard for any team to catch up to them. Of the 11 players, nine or 10 can win the game singlehandedly. MI is the team to beat. I believe they will finish in the top two spots. They can finish anywhere with 18 or 20 points," Harbhajan said on his YouTube channel.

(With ANI Inputs)