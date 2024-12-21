Chennai Super Giants (CSK) captain Ruturaj Gaikwad took a cheeky jibe at his rivals Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) during an event recently. As he was about to address the audience, a microphone malfunction prompted a viral moment. The CSK star batter jokingly blamed RCB for the mic malfunction, drawing laughter and applause from fans at the event. The microphone was accidentally turned off by the sound team, prompting the host of the event to say "How can you turn off Ruturaj's mic?".

However, Gaikwad gave a glimpse of his humour by suggesting "Might be someone from RCB". A video of the same exchange has gone viral on social media.

He has taken these RCB related incidents personally which has happened after 18th May..

He's gonna cook this IPL..

Mark my words

Gaikwad recently led Maharasthra in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, with his team crashing out in the group stage of the tournament.

He scored a brilliant 97 in their final group game against Services, but had a poor season in general, managing just 193 runs in five group games.

He will now lead Maharashtra in the upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy, starting December 21.

CSK retained Gaikwad as their first pick ahead of the IPL 2025 Mega Auction for Rs 18 crore.

List of players retained by CSK:

Ruturaj Gaikwad (Rs 18 crore), Matheesha Pathirana (Rs 13 crore), Shivam Dube (Rs 12 crore), Ravindra Jadeja (Rs 18 crore), MS Dhoni (Rs 4 crore)

List of players bought by CSK:

Devon Conway (Rs. 6.25 crore), Rahul Tripathi (Rs. 3.40 crore), Rachin Ravindra (Rs. 4 crore), R. Ashwin (Rs. 9.75 crore), Khaleel Ahmed (Rs. 4.80 crore), Noor Ahmad (Rs. 10 crore), Vijay Shankar (Rs. 1.20 crore), Sam Curran (Rs. 2.40 crore), Shaik Rasheed (Rs. 30 lakh), Anshul Kamboj (Rs. 3.40 crore), Mukesh Choudhary (Rs. 30 lakh), Deepak Hooda (Rs. 1.70 crore), Gurjapneet Singh (Rs. 2.20 crore), Nathan Ellis (Rs. 2 crore), Jamie Overton (Rs. 1.50 crore), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Rs. 30 lakh), Ramakrishna Ghosh (Rs. 30 lakh), Shreyas Gopal (Rs. 30 lakh), Vansh Bedi (Rs. 55 lakh), Andre Siddarth (Rs. 30 lakh).

