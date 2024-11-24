LSG Full Squad, IPL 2025: Lucknow Super Giants paid a massive sum of Rs 21 crore to retain the services of West Indies wicket-keeper batter Nicholas Pooran ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. However, the franchise decided to part ways with KL Rahul leading a lot of conversations among the fans as well as experts. India's 156.7 kmph pace sensation Mayank Yadav also found himself in the retention list while spinner Ravi Bishnoi will once again be part of the franchise. When it comes to the uncapped players, Ayush Badoni and Mohnsin Khan both found a spot in the retention list for LSG.

Full list of retained players: Nicholas Pooran, Mayank Yadav, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan, Ayush Badoni

Full list of released players: KL Rahul, Devdutt Padikkal, Quinton de Kock, Ashton Turner, Deepak Hooda, Krishnappa Gowtham, Krunal Pandya, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Mohd. Arshad Khan, Prerak Mankad, Yudhvir Singh, Arshin Kulkarni, David Willey, Shivam Mavi, Shamar Joseph, Matt Henry, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Naveen ul Haq, M Siddharth