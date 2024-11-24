KKR Full Squad, IPL 2025: Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders retained their core from the 2024 season but released skipper Shreyas Iyer ahead of the IPL 2025 auction. KKR once again retained the services of veteran foreign superstars - Sunil Narine and Andre Russell. They also spent good money in keeping Varun Chakravarthy and Rinku Singh - both performers from last season. However, the one move that has earned them a lot of praise are the retentions of uncapped stars - Ramandeep Singh and Harshit Rana - for a combined Rs 8 crore.

Full list of retained players: Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Varun Chakravarthy, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Harshit Rana

Full list of released players: Shreyas Iyer, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Nitish Rana, Sherfane Rutherford, Phil Salt, KS Bharat, Manish Pandey, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Anukul Roy, Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain, Vaibhav Arora, Mitchell Starc, Chetan Sakariya