Indian cricket team star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah will not only miss the IPL 2025 game against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday but is also doubtful for Mumbai Indians' next game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru on April 7, according to a report by ESPNCricinfo. The report claimed that Bumrah, who has been undergoing rehab since the start of 2025, is getting close to his return. However, he has been practicing at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru for some time and he wants to ensure that he is completely fit before playing in the IPL. In order to play for MI, he will require an all-clear from the BCCI medical team and with India facing England in a five-Test series just after the competition, it will be important to manage his workload and keep him completely fit.

Meanwhile, former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer said on Tuesday that he is "a little worried" about Team India following a disastrous Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia away from home and hoped that they will "get their act together" ahead of their England tour which will kickstart their ICC World Test Championship 2025-27 cycle.

Jaffer was speaking on Revsportz to Boria Majumdar.

Speaking to Revsportz about the Indian Test team, which finished third in the WTC 2023-25 standings following a 0-3 clean sweep loss to New Zealand at home and 1-3 loss in the BGT against Australia, Jaffer said, "I am a little worried, without a doubt. After watching India play in Australia, I am a little worried."

"The form of our batters. What if Jasprit Bumrah is not available in that Test series as well? Or if Mohammad Shami is not available for that matter? What will happen? So, I am definitely worried that Dukes ball, our batters have batted in Australia. If that same trend continues, we will definitely struggle."

"So, I am a little bit worried. But I hope they get their act together. And I hope we win a series, which we have not done for a long time in England. But we need to do much better than what we did, you know, in Australia," he concluded.

India's last series win in England came back in 2007 under captaincy of Rahul Dravid by 1-0. Since then, Their last Test series in England ended in a 2-2 draw back in 2022 after India played the rescheduled fifth Test at Edgbaston under captaincy of Jasprit Bumrah, after initially leading the series 2-1 under Virat Kohli.

India's England tour of five Test will kickstart on June 20 at Leeds with the first Test.

(With IANS inputs)