Rohit Sharma is under a lot of scrutiny. The former Mumbai Indians captain has not been in the best of form in the IPL 2025. In three matches so far, Rohit has scored 0, 8 and 13. His failure to give MI strong starts have reflected in their performance too. MI are currently sixth in the points table with one win in three games. They lost the first two matches before winning the third game at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. In the midst of this, MI take on Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow on Friday.

Ahead of the match, a chat between Rohit Sharma and LSG mentor Zaheer Khan has gone viral. "Jo jab Karna tha, maine kiya barabar se, ab mereko kuch karne ki zarurat nahi hai (Whatever had to be done, I did it properly, now I don't need to do anything)," Rohit Sharma can be heard as telling Zaheer, before Rishabh Pant playfully comes from behind and hugs him.

While the context of the conversation is not clear, social media users engaged in some intense speculation regarding the conversation.

"Jab karna tha maine kiya barabar aab mereko karne ki jarurat nahi "



Mumbai Indians posted this video and deleted it within minutes pic.twitter.com/UIzz5M3D7K — Dev 🇮🇳 (@time__square) April 3, 2025

Finally Rohit Sharma got exposed now this video is clearly show his behaviour with mi and hardik pic.twitter.com/4wUmO0qLxj — hardikian (@chayhg47078) April 3, 2025

Ahead of the Indian Premier League (IPL) clash against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), all eyes will be on star Mumbai Indians (MI) batter Rohit Sharma, who has been struggling for form in the competition so far.

LSG and MI, both teams that have struggled for consistency so far with just one win and two losses, will be locking horns at Ekana Stadium in Lucknow on Friday. The Hitman has not found his groove in the tournament so far, having made 21 runs in three innings at an average of 7.00 and strike rate of 105.00 and best score of 13.

A surprising statistic has emerged about Rohit, who has garnered acclaim for his hard-hitting approach with the Indian team, but has delivered underwhelming results in IPL over the years. He has crossed the 400-run mark in a season only twice since 2017, in 2019 (405 runs in 15 matches with two fifties) and 2024 (417 runs in 14 matches with a century and a fifty).

Since 2017, as per ESPNCricinfo, 15 players have scored at least 2,500 runs in the league. Amongst them, Rohit has the lowest-strike rate of 130.09. In 118 matches since 2017, Rohit has scored 2,775 runs at an average of just 25.00 and a strike rate of over 130, with a century and 14 fifties to his name in 117 innings and best score of 105*.

LSG has not been a very favourable opponent to Rohit as against them he has made 165 runs in six innings at an average of 27.50 and a strike rate of over 142.24, with a half-century. His best score is 68 and he has scored a half-century against LSG.

Rohit's fans will be keenly hoping that he will find his mojo in the match against LSG.

With ANI inputs