Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) got off to a flyer against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 match on Saturday, smashing 62 runs off just 33 balls. Over the course of his stay in the middle, Kohli hit 5 sixes and 5 fours, stitching a brilliant 97-run stand for the first wicket with debutant Jacob Bethell. In the process, Kohli went on to script history in the T20 league's history, becoming the first player ever to hit 300 sixes for a single franchise.

In IPL history, no player had ever hit 300 sixes for a single team before. The second player on the list is Chris Gayle, who hit a total of 263 sixes in the IPL for RCB. Gayle also tops the list of most sixes in the league's history (357), while counting his maximums for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) as well.

In the game, Kohli also became the batter to hit the most runs against a single franchise. After his innings against the Super Kings, Kohli aggregated 1146 runs. The tally takes him top of the charts, beating David Warner's record of 1134 runs against Punjab Kings.

Most runs against an opponent in IPL:

1146 - Virat Kohli vs CSK

1134 - David Warner vs PBKS

1130 - Virat Kohli vs DC

1104 - Virat Kohli vs PBKS

1093 - David Warner vs KKR

1083 - Rohit Sharma vs KKR

Courtesy of the knock against CSK, Kohli also has a whopping 154 sixes at the M Chinnaswamy stadium in Bengaluru in the shortest format, beating Chris Gayle's record of 151.

Most sixes at a single venue in T20s:

154 - Virat Kohli at Bengaluru

151 - Chris Gayle at Bengaluru

138 - Chris Gayle at Mirpur

135 - Alex Hales at Nottingham

122 - Rohit Sharma at Wankhede

When it comes to performances against CSK, Kohli also has the most number of half-centuries against the MS Dhoni-led side in IPL history. He now has 10 fifty-plus scores against CSK, beating the record jointly held by Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, and Rohit Sharma.