IPL 2025 Mega Auction Live Streaming Free: The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 mega auction gets underway in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as the 10 franchises look to build a strong squad for the new season. No franchise was allowed to retain more than 6 players ahead of the auction. While some decided to make use of the limit to the full extent, there were others who retained just 2-3 players. As the auction gets underway, all eyes will be on the marquee set including players like Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shreyas Iyer, Arshdeep Singh, Jos Buttler, Mitchell Starc, etc. who are expected to fetch the big bucks in the bidding war. Of the lot, Pant is likely to set a new ceiling in the auction.

Here are the live streaming and live broadcast details of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction:

Where will the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction be held?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction will be held in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

When will the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction be held?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction will be held over two days -- on November 24 and 25.

At what time will the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction start?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction will start at 3:30 PM IST on Sunday.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction will be broadcast on Star Sports on TV.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction free?

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 auction will be streamed on the Jio Cinema App free of cost.