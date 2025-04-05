Tilak Varma was retired out in a shocking move during the IPL 2025 encounter between Mumbai Indians and Lucknow Super Giants on Friday. With 24 runs needed off 7, Tilak decided to leave the field and was replaced by Mitchell Santner. However, the move did not result in a win as Avesh Khan defended 22 runs in the final over to clinch the win for LSG. The move left fans stunned as Tilak was already batting at 25 off 23 balls and there was lot of risk in introducing a new batter in that situation. Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh questioned the call and said that he did not agree with it.

"Retiring Tilak for Santer was a mistake in my opinion . Is Santner a better hitter than Tilak ? If it was for Pollard or some other accomplished hitter I would have understood . But Don't agree with this . Come on @mipaltan," Harbhajan posted on X (formerly called Twitter).

Former India cricketer Hanuma Vihari was also not happy with the decision.

"Tilak Verma retired out for santner??? Make me make sense!!! Hardik struggled vs GT never was retired out! Why tilak then?" he posted.

Suryakumar Yadav's fighting half-century went in vain as Lucknow Super Giants defeated Mumbai Indians by 12 runs in an Indian Premier League match on Friday.

Batting first, LSG, riding on half-centuries from openers Mitchell Marsh (60 off 31 balls) and Aiden Markram (53 off 38 balls), scored 203/8 despite MI skipper Hardik Pandya (5/36) taking his maiden five-wicket haul in T20 cricket.

In reply, MI were restricted to 191 for five despite Suryakumar scoring a 43-ball 67, studded with nine boundaries and a six.

Shardul Thakur, Akash Deep, Avesh Khan and Digvesh Rathi took a wicket each for LSG.

Former MI skipper Rohit Sharma sat out of the contest after being hit on the knee during nets.

(With PTI inputs)