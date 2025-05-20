Sunrisers Hyderabad showed their batting prowess and became a party spoiler for Lucknow Super Giants as they defeated Rishabh Pant and co in their must-win IPL 2025 match on Monday. Asked to bat first, LSG posted a good total of 205/7 in 20 overs with Mitchell Marsh and Aiden Markram hitting half-centuries. Later, SRH did not face any hiccups in the chase as Abhishek Sharma slammed 59 runs off 20 balls and helped his side cross the line with 10 balls to spare.

During this high-scoring match, a heated moment took place when LSG star Nicholas Pooran almost shattered the glass of the dressing room. Pooran scored 45 off 26 balls before he was run out by Ishan Kishan on the third delivery of the last over. On the very next ball, Shardul Thakur got run out while giving the strike to batter Abdul Samad.

As Samad came to strike, he got clean bowled by Nitish Kumar Reddy. Seeing their last batter getting dismissed, Pooran fumed in anger and smashed his pads on the glass of the dressing room.

Pooran almost shattered the glass there



He then had a quick chat with skipper Rishabh Pant as pacer Aakash Deep ended the innings with a six, taking LSG's total of 205/7 in 20 overs.

"We knew we had gaps to fill because of injuries. As a team we had decided not to talk about it. But it became to close the gaps. The way we planned the auction, if we would have had the same bowling, the story would have been different. Sometimes things go your way, sometimes they don't. We take pride in the way we played and will look at the positives.," said LSG skipper Pant after the loss.

"We have a strong batting firepower. Even for bowlers, there were times when they were bowling in good areas. We were trying to make the best of it. We knew we were ten runs short. We were good in patches but did not close out the game. [Rathi] The bowler Rathi has come up nicely. This is his first season. The way he bowled, it was good to see. Rathi is one of the positives," he added.