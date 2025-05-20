CSK vs RR LIVE: The form of Yashasvi Jaiswal





Right now, he sits on third spot in the Orange Cap race.

Yashasvi Jaiswal's IPL 2025 campaign has gone under the radar. The southpaw started off slowly, but has picked up form at a rapid rate. Jaiswal has made a score of 30+ in 7 of his last 8 matches, and a score of 45+ in 6 of his last 8. He has become a run bank for RR despite their disapponting form.