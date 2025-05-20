Story ProgressBack to home
CSK vs RR LIVE Score, IPL 2025: Worry In National Capital Delhi? MS Dhoni Is The Reason
Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals LIVE Score, IPL 2025: All eyes are on MS Dhoni and Vaibhav Suryavanshi as CSK face RR in Delhi.
CSK vs RR LIVE Scorecard, IPL 2025 LIVE Cricket Updates© BCCI/Sportzpics
CSK vs RR LIVE Updates, IPL 2025: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) are battling to avoid finishing last in IPL 2025, as they clash in Delhi on Tuesday. Both sides are playing for pride, having already been eliminated from the playoffs race. CSK and RR are both on 6 points each, and a defeat for the latter will ensure that they are eliminated. There is also a bit of worry in the national capital Delhi with this possibly being CSK captain MS Dhoni's final match in the city. (Live Scorecard)
IPL 2025 LIVE Updates - CSK vs RR LIVE Score, straight from Arun Jaitley Stadium, New Delhi:
- 18:50 (IST)CSK vs RR LIVE: Will Lhuan-dre Pretorius get a game?Rajasthan Royals could give a game to talented left-hander Lhuan-dre Pretorius in this match. The youngster was the highest run-scorer of SA20 2025, playing for Paarl Royals, for whom he smashed 397 runs in 12 matches at a strike rate of 167.
- 18:43 (IST)
- 18:31 (IST)CSK vs RR LIVE: Pressure on Jadeja, AshwinRavindra Jadeja and R Ashwin may be CSK legends, but they've undergone disappointing seasons given their lofty standards. For the two of them, these two matches may be the final chance to impress and justify being retained at their hefty pricetags.
- 18:12 (IST)CSK vs RR LIVE: CSK's shining lightsAyush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis were brought in as replacements have been two of CSK's most impressive performers in their short while at the franchise. Mhatre narrowly missed out on a century against RCB, while Brevis played a match-winning knock against KKR.
- 18:09 (IST)CSK vs RR LIVE: The form of Yashasvi JaiswalYashasvi Jaiswal's IPL 2025 campaign has gone under the radar. The southpaw started off slowly, but has picked up form at a rapid rate. Jaiswal has made a score of 30+ in 7 of his last 8 matches, and a score of 45+ in 6 of his last 8. He has become a run bank for RR despite their disapponting form.Right now, he sits on third spot in the Orange Cap race.
- 18:00 (IST)CSK vs RR LIVE: Spotlight on Vaibhav SuryavanshiIt is impossible to not mention Vaibhav Suryavanshi on the eve of a Rajasthan Royals match. The 14-year-old sensation has surpassed expectations, and has smashed 195 runs in just six innings at a strike rate of 219. In the previous match, he made a 15-ball 40, with all runs coming in boundaries!What will he serve up today?
- 17:56 (IST)CSK vs RR LIVE: CSK experiments to continue?In what has been arguably its worst-ever IPL season, CSK have brought in several talented replacement players to their squad, who have impressed. The likes of Urvil Patel, Ayush Mhatre and Dewald Brevis have all done well with their opportunities.However, CSK may experiment further with their XI today with overseas players Sam Curran and Jamie Overton not turning up for the restart.
- 17:43 (IST)CSK vs RR LIVE: MS Dhoni's final match in Delhi?Rumours continue to circulate whether this will be MS Dhoni's final season in IPL. However, with the game being rescheduled to Delhi, there is a very real possibility that it is his final match in the capital, should he choose to retire after this.
- 17:42 (IST)CSK vs RR LIVE: Battle to avoid last!RR are 9th, CSK are 10th. Therefore, this is a match to avoid the embarrassment of finishing last in IPL 2025. The two teams have endured difficult seasons, with only 6 points each. This is RR's last match, while it is CSK's penultimate game.If RR lose, they will finish bottom.
- 17:40 (IST)CSK vs RR LIVE: Hello and welcome!A very good afternoon to one and all, welcome to NDTV Sports for the live coverage of the IPL 2025 clash between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals! We are in Delhi today, where the match has been rescheduled following the IPL suspension.
