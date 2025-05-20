The IPL 2025's new venues for playoffs and final have been announced. Hyderabad and Kolkata were initially supposed to host the last four games before the one week suspension of the tournament. Now, Mullanpur and Ahmedabad will be hosting the playoff stage matches. "After 70 action-packed league-stage matches filled with energy, drama, thrill, and entertainment; the spotlight will shift to the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh as it gears up to host the much-awaited Qualifier 1 - featuring the top-two ranked sides on Thursday, May 29th followed by an engrossing Eliminator clash on Friday, 30th May," the BCCI said in a press stament.

"The excitement will elevate further as Ahmedabad's Narendra Modi Stadium, the world's largest cricket stadium in the world will host an electrifying Qualifier 2 and the grand Final. The Qualifier 2, to be played between the loser of Qualifier 1 and the winner of the Eliminator, will take place on Sunday, June 1st. The highly-anticipated summit clash, which will crown the winner of the 18th Season of TATA IPL, is set to be played on Tuesday, June 3rd."

The BCCI also divulged the reason behind changing the IPL playoff venues. "The new venues for the Playoffs were decided by the IPL Governing Council keeping in mind the weather conditions and other parameters," it said.

There was another shift in venue in one of the IPL 2025 matches. "The TATA IPL Match No. 65 between Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) has been relocated to the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow, due to unfavourable weather conditions in Bengaluru," the BCCI statement said.

"Similar to the playoffs stage, an additional one hour will be allocated to the playing conditions for the remaining matches of the league stage, starting Tuesday, 20th May."