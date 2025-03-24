Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL2025, Live Streaming: Delhi Capitals will be opening their IPL 2025 campaign against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday in Visakhapatnam. With their respective leaders switching camps and squads undergoing major overhauls, both DC and LSG, under new captains, will be eager to make a strong start. Pant, who had been a Delhi Capitals' player throughout his IPL career and also their captain, left the franchise ahead of the mega auction last year and was snapped up by LSG for a record price of Rs 27 crore.

On the other hand, KL Rahul, who led LSG for two years since their IPL debut, has switched to Delhi Capitals, where he would be a vital cog in their plans, not as a leader but as a key batting mainstay, with Indian all-rounder Axar Patel being appointed captain.

When will the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2025 match take place?

The Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2025 match will take place on Monday, March 24.

Where will the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2025 match be held?

The Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2025 match will be held at Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

What time will the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2025 match start?

The Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2025 match will start at 7:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 7 PM.

Which TV channels will show the live telecast of the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2025 match?

The Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2025 match will be televised live on the JioStar Network in India.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2025 opening match?

The Delhi Capitals vs Lucknow Super Giants, IPL 2025 match will be live streamed on JioHotstar app and website.

