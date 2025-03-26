The IPL 2025 game between Gujarat Titans and Punjab Kings on Tuesday was a high-scoring affair. The new-look Punjab Kings scored a huge 243/5 batting first with skipper Shreyas Iyer scoring 97* off just 42 balls. Gujarat Titans fought till the end but fell short by 11 runs. Iyer was adjudged the 'Player of the Match' for his top-scoring performance. However, for Chennai Super Kings player Ravichandran Ashwin the Player of the Match was Vijaykumar Vyshak. The bowler came in as impact sub and bowled three crucial overs under pressure to check Gujarat Titans' run-flow.

He was brought into the attack in the 15th over when GT was on 169/2 chasing a 244-run target. In his first over, Vijaykumar gave five runs. In his second over too, he gave away only five runs. That meant GT could reach 187/2 in 17 overs. Vijaykumar's third over went for 18 runs. GT then needed 27 off six balls, and failed.

"Shreyas Iyer's performance was really important. One man was serving water to every player on the ground and was sitting in the dugout wearing a bib. The game was in the balance, maybe Gujarat were slightly ahead. Sherfane Rutherford and Jos Buttler were batting quite well. They called Vijaykumar Vyshak out of nowhere in the 14th over and told him to bring us back in the game. PBKS were out of the game. He bowled exceedingly well in the 17th and 19th over. Of course, he didn't get a wicket, but what brilliant death bowling," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"What planning, Crystal clear thinking, great execution. He nailed the wides, yorkers, yes there a couple of full tosses. I have said 'don't be afraid of bowling full tosses' and nowadays the ball comes of beautifully off the pitch that batters get startled by full tosses. For me, Vyshak was the MVP. Vijaykumar Vyshak should have been the Player of the Match for this game."

Meanwhile, Iyer began his captaincy stint for PBKS with a match-winning 97 not out, studded with nine sixes and five fours off 42 balls, against Gujarat Titans in their IPL clash here on Tuesday.

Williamson, a former Gujarat Titans player, heaped praise on the right-handed Iyer for his adaptability.

“What stands out about Shreyas is how he continues to evolve his game,” said JioStar expert Williamson.

“For a period, teams targeted him with short balls, but now, he's adjusting brilliantly -- getting deeper in his crease, de-weighting his front leg, and dominating the short-pitched deliveries.

“What is most impressive is his ability to shift his weight forward again, making it difficult for bowlers who try the ‘one-two' approach — going short, then full. He's now able to access all areas of the ground, which makes him such a formidable batter,” Williamson added.

The New Zealand batting great termed Iyer's knock of 97 not out of “highest standard”.

"It was a knock of the highest standard. From the very first ball, it was almost a highlight reel—he played the ball exactly where it was meant to be hit,” he said.

“Anything outside off stump, he looked to access the offside, and he even struck sixes over cover against some of the best seamers in the world. Then, to take on Rashid Khan as well — that's one of the toughest challenges in the game.

"As a leader, to step in at No 3, set the tone, and take on the opposition's biggest threats was remarkable. That innings was truly out of this world,” Williamson added.

With ANI inputs