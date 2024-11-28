IPL 2025 mega auction turned out to be a thrilling affair as a total of 577 players went under the hammer. The event which lasted for two days in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, saw 182 players getting sold for a whopping combined fee of Rs 639.15 crore. All the ten franchises spent days and weeks to brainstorm and form a promising squad for the upcoming IPL season. Mega auction meant that the teams had to let go some of their star players and this exactly happened in the chase of Chennai Super Kings, who had to part ways with pacer Deepak Chahar.

The star India pacer joined CSK in 2018 and played 76 matches for them. With his fiery spells, he has immensely contributed in CSK's title wins in 2018, 2021, and 2023. However, he was released by the five-time champions ahead of the 2025 auctions and was bought by Mumbai Indians for Rs 9.25 crore.

During his stint with CSK, Chahar took 76 wickets and troubled the opposition batters with his ultimate pace. Apart from this, he even proposed his wife Jaya Bharadwaj (then girlfriend) in the stands in Dubai, during a match against Punjab Kings in 2021.

As Chahar has now parted ways with CSK, his wife Jaya took to Instagram and shared a heartfelt message for the five-time champions, along with a series of pictures.

"From cheering in the stands to celebrating love on the field where I said "yes" in front of the whole crowd. My heart will always be tied to this team. Forever grateful for the wonderful memories @chennaiipl," wrote Jaya in the caption.

CSK retained Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ravindra Jadeja, Shivam Dube, Matheesha Pathirana, and MS Dhoni.

Players bought by CSK: Devon Conway (Rs. 6.25 crore), Rahul Tripathi (Rs. 3.40 crore), Rachin Ravindra (Rs. 4 crore), R. Ashwin (Rs. 9.75 crore), Khaleel Ahmed (Rs. 4.80 crore), Noor Ahmad (Rs. 10 crore), Vijay Shankar (Rs. 1.20 crore), Sam Curran (Rs. 2.40 crore), Shaik Rasheed (Rs. 30 lakh), Anshul Kamboj (Rs. 3.40 crore), Mukesh Choudhary (Rs. 30 lakh), Deepak Hooda (Rs. 1.70 crore), Gurjapneet Singh (Rs. 2.20 crore), Nathan Ellis (Rs. 2 crore), Jamie Overton (Rs. 1.50 crore), Kamlesh Nagarkoti (Rs. 30 lakh), Ramakrishna Ghosh (Rs. 30 lakh), Shreyas Gopal (Rs. 30 lakh), Vansh Bedi (Rs. 55 lakh), Andre Siddarth (Rs. 30 lakh).