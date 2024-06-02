WI vs PNG LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies will aim for a memorable start when they take on Papua New Guinea in their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday in Guyana. Two-time champions, who are also the co-hosts, will look to bounce back from the setbacks and add another title to their cabinet. In 2021, they endured four defeats in five games to make a Super 12 exit. Worse was in store in the 2022 edition in Australia when they failed to qualify for the main round after shock defeats to minnows Scotland and Ireland. (Live Scorecard)