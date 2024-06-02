Story ProgressBack to home
WI vs PNG LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: Papua New Guinea Look To Pull Off Huge Upset, Take On Co-Hosts West Indies
WI vs PNG LIVE Score: West Indies will aim for a memorable start when they take on Papua New Guinea in their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday in Guyana.
West Indies vs Papua New GuineaT20 World Cup 2024 Live Score© X (Twitter)
WI vs PNG LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2024: West Indies will aim for a memorable start when they take on Papua New Guinea in their opening match of the T20 World Cup 2024 on Sunday in Guyana. Two-time champions, who are also the co-hosts, will look to bounce back from the setbacks and add another title to their cabinet. In 2021, they endured four defeats in five games to make a Super 12 exit. Worse was in store in the 2022 edition in Australia when they failed to qualify for the main round after shock defeats to minnows Scotland and Ireland. (Live Scorecard)
On the other hand, Papua New Guinea are making their second appearance at the Men's T20 World Cup, determined to improve on their 2021 performance, where they bowed out without a win. PNG qualified for this event on the back of an unbeaten run at the East Asia-Pacific Qualifier. Tony Ura and skipper Assad Vala have been the linchpins of the batting lineup over the past year, but they will need solid contributions from Hiri Hiri, Sese Bau, and Charles Amini to make a significant impact. Amini's leg-spin will be crucial for the bowling unit, alongside seamers Norman Vanua, John Kariko, and Chad Soper. Although PNG suffered losses in both their warm-up games, they have experience on their side and in no way should be underestimated. Can Papua New Guinea conjure up a surprise? Or will it be the West Indies who get off to a winning start? Let's find out. Toss and team news coming up in a bit.
The West Indies, joint holders of the most titles in the event's history with two trophies, are aiming to lift the cup in their backyard, a feat no team has achieved before. Despite missing a few senior players, the Windies delivered a 3-0 drubbing to South Africa and were back to full strength in their resounding win over Australia in the warm-up game. As a result, the Rovman Powell-led unit will be riding high on confidence as they enter the competition. The Men in Maroon boast plenty of firepower, featuring Johnson Charles, Nicholas Pooran, and Shimron Hetmyer, with Andre Russell, Roston Chase, and Romario Shepherd providing all-rounder options. Gudakesh Motie and Akeal Hosein will handle spin bowling duties, while Obed McCoy, Shamar Joseph, and Alzarri Joseph form a formidable pace attack.
Hello and a warm welcome, folks! The ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024 has kicked off, and it’s time to get the party started in the Caribbean as the West Indies take on Papua New Guinea at the Guyana National Stadium. The opening game was a spectacle, with Aaron Jones powering the USA to an emphatic victory. Now, the West Indies will look to draw inspiration from their fellow hosts and aim for a similarly triumphant start. The weather looks a bit unpredictable, with thunderstorms on the horizon, but let's keep our fingers crossed for clear skies.
The wait is finally over, and the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 is kicking off with exciting matches. The co-hosts, West Indies, will be in action in Match 2, taking on Papua New Guinea. The Windies are in phenomenal form, showcased by their massive 257-run total against Australia in a recent warm-up game. Johnson Charles has rediscovered his form just in time, while Nicholas Pooran is in the middle of a purple patch, wreaking havoc on opposition bowlers. Skipper Rovman Powell, despite struggling in the Indian T20 League, also managed to score a half-century in the warm-up game. Adding to their batting firepower are Brandon King, Shimron Hetmyer, and Sherfane Rutherford. Andre Russell, fresh from his triumph in the Indian T20 League with Kolkata, will be a key all-rounder for the Windies. He was outstanding with the ball during the tournament and is known for his explosive batting. Roston Chase, Gudakesh Motie, and Akeal Hosein, familiar with the local pitches, will spearhead the spin department, with Chase also providing stability in the middle order. The pace attack will be led by Shamar Joseph and Alzarri Joseph, who will look to trouble the batters with their speed, while Obed McCoy's variations will be valuable in these conditions. On the other hand, Papua New Guinea, despite losing both their warm-up games, showed great determination and spirit. They come into the tournament with an impressive record of 14 wins in their last 20 games. Led by the dynamic Assad Vala, PNG is set for their second appearance at the ICC Men's T20 World Cup. They were unbeaten in the qualifiers, winning six consecutive matches. Charles Amini, along with Vala, will be key all-rounders for them. The middle order, featuring Sese Bau and Norman Vanua, is also capable of contributing with both bat and ball. PNG's squad is packed with all-rounders, providing them with a range of options to adapt to different match situations. Kabua Morea and Alei Nao were impressive in their practice game against Oman and will be crucial in their bowling attack. West Indies are clear favorites in this matchup, but cricket is known for its unpredictability. Will the Windies start their campaign with a commanding win, or will PNG pull off a stunning upset? Let's find out together.