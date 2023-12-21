India pacer Mohammed Siraj has sent social media into overdrive with his latest Instagram story. Siraj, who was rested for the ongoing ODI series against South Africa, shared a few heartbroken emojis on his Instagram story. Amid all the buzz regarding the recently-concluded Indian Premier League (IPL) Players Auction in Dubai, Siraj has sparked concerns on social media with his latest activity. Despite not mentioning anything in his Instagram story, Siraj shared five heart-broken emojis.

Here's the post:

Siraj last played for India during the T20I series against the Proteas earlier this month. He will now be seen in action during the upcoming Test series, starting with the first game in Centurion from Boxing Day, December 26.

The two-match Test series will also mark the return of senior players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, among others.

What's happening in RCB camp — Raj Paladi (@IamRajPaladi) December 21, 2023

Is there any secret message behind this? — King Kohli's Fan (@ViratFan100) December 21, 2023

Ab esko kya hua — Monk Cat (@TomThecaty) December 21, 2023

Meanwhile, Siraj was retained by RCB ahead of the players auction, that took place earlier this week in Dubai.

RCB bolstered their squad at the auction, roping in the likes of Alzarri Joseph, Tom Curran, Lockie Ferguson, and three uncapped Indian stars.

RCB missed out on Australia captain Pat Cummins, who was sold for Rs 20.5 crore by SRH.

Advertisement

RCB Pre-Auction Squad: Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Vyshak Vijaykumar

Players released: Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav

Players traded in: Mayank Dagar, Cameron Green (traded from Mumbai Indians).