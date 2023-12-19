Rajasthan Royals (RR) splashed Rs 7.4 crore on West Indies all-rounder Rovman Powell, who became the first buy at the IPL Players Auction 2024. RR were involved in a bidding war for Powell with Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), who had made the first bid. Powell, who was released by Delhi Capitals ahead of the auction, had a base price of Rs 1 crore.

Full list of players bought by RR:

1. Rovman Powell (Rs 1.4 crore)

RR Pre-Auction Squad: Sanju Samson (C), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Prasidh Krishna, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Adam Zampa

Released Players: Joe Root, Abdul Basith, Jason Holder, Akash Vashisht, Kuldip Yadav, Obed McCoy, Murugan Ashwin, KC Cariappa, KM Asif

Players traded in: Avesh Khan (from Lucknow Super Giants)

Players traded out: Devdutt Padikkal (to Lucknow Super Giants)