After missing out on Australia captain Pat Cummins, who was sold for Rs 20.5 crore by SRH, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) went all in for West Indies pacer Alzarri Joseph. Joseph, who came in with a base price of Rs 1 crore, was involved in a bidding war between RCB, Delhi Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Kings. RCB eventually got his for Rs 11.5 crore.

Full list of players bought by RCB:

1. Alzarri Joseph (Rs 11.5 crore)

Players retained: Faf du Plessis, Rajat Patidar, Virat Kohli, Anuj Rawat, Dinesh Karthik, Suyash Prabhudessai, Will Jacks, Glenn Maxwell, Mahipal Lomror, Karn Sharma, Manoj Bhandage, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Himanshu Sharma, Rajan Kumar, Vyshak Vijaykumar

Players released: Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Finn Allen, Michael Bracewell, David Willey, Wayne Parnell, Sonu Yadav, Avinash Singh, Siddharth Kaul, Kedar Jadhav

Advertisement

Players traded in: Mayank Dagar, Cameron Green (traded from Mumbai Indians).