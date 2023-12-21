Royal Challengers Bangalore, one of the few Indian Premier League franchises yet to win the title, went into the auction on Tuesday with big expectations. But, RCB's strategy fell flat as they missed out on key targets like Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins. While RCB have received a thumbs down from fans over some of their recruits in the auction, former India pacer Dodda Ganesh has also criticised for the franchise for its 'elementary mistakes' in attempt to assemble a title-winning squad.

RCB let go of players like Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood and Wanindu Hasaranga ahead of the auction, only to buy the likes of Lockie Ferguson, Yash Dayal and Alzarri Joseph at the auction.

In a scathing review of RCB's auction picks, Ganesh wrote on X (formerly Twitter) that the franchise's fans can do a better job with half the money.

"Give the RCB fans half the money from the purse and a freehand at the auction table; I bet you, our fans will select a much-balanced team for all conditions and might as well save some money. Cannot believe that a pro cricket team can do such elementary mistakes," he wrote.

Ganesh also criticised RCB's decision to spend Rs. 5 crore of left-arm pacer Yash Dayal.

"Any bowler can have a bad day. Yash Dayal too had one bad over. He is still a good bowler and had decent returns in the #SMAT. However, spending 5crs on him, is simply ridiculous, RCB. My mind boggles," he said.

For the IPL 2024 season, the Bengaluru franchise will have to rely on a bowling attack consisting of Mohammed Siraj, Reece Topley, Alzarri Joseph, Akash Deep, Mayank Dagar, Karn Sharma and Vyshak Vijay Kumar.