Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pulled off a huge bargain at the ongoing IPL Players Auction as the defending champions acquired the services of young New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra for Rs 1.8 crore. Coming to Rachin, Punjab Kings, Delhi Capitals and Chennai Super Kings went after the youngster, but the MS Dhoni-led side got the services of the all-rounder for Rs 1.5 crore. struck once again as they acquired Shardul Thakur in the next five minutes for Rs 4 crore. CSK also splashed Rs 14 crore for Ravindra's Kiwi teammate Daryl Mitchell.

Full list of players bought by CSK:

1. Rachin Ravindra (Rs 1.8 crore)

2, Shardul Thakur (Rs 4 crore)

3. Drayl Mitchell (Rs 14 crore)

List of retained players by Chennai Super Kings:

Mahendra Singh Dhoni (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Prashant Solanki, Deepak Chahar, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Mitchell Santner, Matheesha Pathirana, Subhranshu Senapati

List of released players by Chennai Super Kings:

Dwayne Bravo, Adam Milne, Chris Jordan, N Jagadeesan, C Hari Nishaanth, K Bhagat Varma, KM Asif, Robin Uthappa (Retired)