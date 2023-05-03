MS Dhoni is a legend in world cricket. The Chennai Super Kings captain is the most successful Indian cricket captain ever with three ICC title while being at the helm of the side. While he retired from international cricket in 2020, Dhoni has been a constant for CSK in the Indian Premier League (IPL). There has been wide-spread speculation that the IPL 2023 might be Dhoni's last. Whether it is Kolkata, Jaipur or Lucknow, the support for Dhoni and CSK has been immense. Dhoni himself said that this is the 'last phase' of his career. However, there has been no official confirmation from either Dhoni or CSK's side regarding the same.

At the toss of the IPL 2023 match against Lucknow Super Giants in Lucknow, Dhoni was asked by Danny Morrison: "Clearly this wonderful swansong tour, your last. How are you enjoying it?"

MS Dhoni said: "You have decided it is my last (smiles). Not me. We'll bowl first. The fact that wicket was under covers and it looks a bit tacky, so we'll look to bowl first. You have to see all conditions and venue. For us, Deepak (Chahar) is fit, so he comes in for Akash (Singh). Rest of the team is the same."

Chennai Super Kings skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni won the toss and elected to bowl first in their IPL match against Lucknow Super Giants here on Wednesday.

LSG all-rounder Krunal Padya is leading the side as regular captain KL Rahul is nursing a serious thigh injury.

CSK have brought in pace bowler Deepak Chahar in place Akash Singh, while LSG have included Manan Vohra and Karan Sharma in the playing XI.

Teams: Chennai Super Kings: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Deepak Chahar, Matheesha Pathirana, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana. Lucknow Super Giants: Kyle Mayers, Manan Vohra, Karan Sharma, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran (w), Krunal Pandya (c), Krishnappa Gowtham, Naveen-ul-Haq, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohsin Khan.

