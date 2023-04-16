A photo of Gujarat Titans and India pacer, Mohammad Shami, with Punjab Kings' co-owner Preity Zinta has been doing rounds on social media. The photo was clicked after the match between GT and PBKS at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali on April 13. Taking to Twitter, Shami, who played three seasons with Punjab 2019-21, also shared the viral picture on Satuday, with a quirky caption. "Re-activating the old memories. Yorker seekhna abhi baki hai," Shami wrote with a series of emojis.

Re-activating the old memories - Yorker seekhna abhi baki hai @realpreityzinta pic.twitter.com/U812hJPk8Z — (@MdShami11) April 15, 2023

Speaking of the match, Shubman Gill starred in a six-wicket win for defending IPL champions GT's win over PBKS.

Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat were cruising towards victory until England all-rounder Sam Curran removed Gill for 67 in the final over of the chase to raise hopes for Punjab.

Punjab, captained by former India opener Shikhar Dhawan, could only score 153-8 after they were put in to bat by their opponents.

Curran, the most expensive player in tournament history at $2.23 million, tried to defend seven off the last over but Rahul Tewatia smacked the penultimate ball for four to win the game.

Earlier, none of the Punjab batters managed to convert their slow and scratchy starts into a bigger score as they faced a very disciplined bowling performance from GT.

(With AFP Inputs)