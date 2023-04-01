The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 began with a glittering opening ceremony in Ahmedabad on Friday. Stars like Rashmika Mandanna, Tamannaah Bhatia, Arijit Singh were the star performers. After the starry performance, it was time for a blockbuster match between four-time champions Chennai Super Kings and defending champions Gujarat Titans. Ahead of the game between the MS Dhoni-led CSK and the Hardik Pandya-led GT, former Indian cricket team coach Ravi Shastri was present at the toss as a commentator. By mistake, Shastri called the Hardik Pandya-led team as Gujarat Giants and not Gujarat Titans. Gujarat Giants is a team in the Women's Premier League.

"Time for the coin to go up for the first time in IPL 2023. Hardik Pandya - Gujarat Giants, Mahendra Singh Dhoni - Chennai Super Kings," Ravi Shastri said as commented at the toss between the two champion teams. Pandya was all smiles as Shastri said the wrong team's name.

Toss Update@gujarat_titans win the toss and opt to field first against @ChennaiIPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad



Toss Update@gujarat_titans win the toss and opt to field first against @ChennaiIPL at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad



Talking about the match, CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was all class in his 92 off 50 balls as Chennai Super Kings posted a challenging 178 for seven against defending champions Gujarat Titans. Gaikwad regaled the near capacity crowd here with with his sublime strokeplay. It was a display of effortless hitting from Gaikwad, who relied on his lofted drives over extra cover and crisp pull shots to collect as many as eight sixes.

Apart from Gaikwad, the only other batter who put the Titans under pressure was Moeen Ali who came up with a 17-ball 23. Ali's flat six off Mohammad Shami on a free-hit ball was the highlight of his cameo.

