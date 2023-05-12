Rajasthan Royals youngster Yashasvi Jaiswal missed out on his second hundred of the season in his team's thumping 9-wicket win against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. Jaiswal remained unbeaten in 98, leaving his teammates and many fans with an unfulfilling feeling. However, what infuriated a few was the attempt from KKR spinner Suyash Sharma to bowl a wide ball on the final delivery of the 13th over, in what looked like a bid to deny Jaiswal a hundred. Former India cricketer Aakash Chopra was left disappointed with Suyash's intent.

On the 6th delivery of the 13th over, Suyash bowled a widish delivery on the leg side but Royals skipper Sanju Samson showed great presence of mind. to block it. With three runs needed to win the match, Samson then signalled Jaiswal to hit a six on the first ball of the 14th over to complete his ton. The southpaw, however, could only hit a four to end the match 2 runs short of the triple-digit score.

Reacting to Suyash's attempt, Chopra wrote on Twitter: "Trying to bowl a wide to prevent Yashasvi from getting to his 100....poor taste IMHO."

He gave a hypothetical example of some Pakistani bowler trying to do the same against Virat Kohli and how the world would've reacted to that.

"Imagine a Pakistan bowler doing that to prevent Kohli from getting to his century. The same people who are giving gyan on how it's absolutely okay...and that it wasn't deliberate...will ensure that that bowler starts trending in minutes. Trolling level hi alag hota tab. Typical Twitter behaviour IMO," Chopra said in the second tweet.

After the match, Jaiswal said that he didn't have a hundred in his mind but just the will to increase the team's Net Run Rate.

"This is always in my mind, to go out there and play well. It was a nice feeling today. It is not like everything I wanted happens, I prepare well and I trust in myself. I know the results will come. The winning shot was a great feeling, I wanted to finish the game and winning the game has been my motto. I'm blessed and grateful, I'm trying my best. I think the net run rate was the only thing in our mind, me and Sanju were only talking about finishing the game quickly," he said.

With the win, RR have climbed to the third spot in the points table.