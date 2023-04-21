Former Indian cricket team batter Krisnamachari Srikkanth delivered a brutal judgement on Manish Pandey after Delhi Capitals registered their first win of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 against Kolkata Knight Riders on Thursday. Pandey was picked up by Delhi Capitals for Rs 2.4 crore in the auction ahead of the latest season and he was expected to play a major role in the absence of the injured Rishabh Pant. However, he was scored below 100 runs in the season till now and on Thursday, he was dismissed after scoring 21 off 23 deliveries. Srikkanth seemed quite upset with Pandey's form and when asked about the player, he said that he does not want to talk about him.

In an interaction with the presenter Neroli Meadows, Srikkanth said that he would have never picked Pandey if he was a selector and even said that the experienced batter should not even feature in the team.

The complete conversation was as follows –

Meadows: Chikka, a word about Manish Pandey. He hasn't quite been able to… (gets interrupted)

Srikkanth:Why are we talking about Manish Pandey? I don't want to talk about him. The guy shouldn't even be in the team. Let's talk about Axar Patel, how he has been in the form of his life and deserves to bat higher.

Meadows: Well, Chikka seems to be pretty clear that he doesn't want to talk about Manish Pandey.

Srikkanth:No, I don't want to talk about him. He shouldn't be in this team. If I was the chairman of selectors, he wouldn't have played.

DC banked on performances from David Warner and pacers to beat KKR by 4 wickets.