The 'Rinku Singh Show' was on display on Sunday evening as the Kolkata Knight Riders secured a thrilling victory over defending champions Gujarat Titans in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match. Needing 29 runs in the final over to win the match, Yash Dayal was handed the responsibility by Gujarat Titans stand-in skipper Rashid Khan. On the first delivery, Umesh Yadav took a single and gave the strike to Rinku who then slapped 5 consecutive sixes to win the match for his side in a heroic manner.

While Rinku has deservedly been the talk of the town since the conclusion of the match, Kolkata Knight Riders coach Chandrakant Pandit also hailed Umesh for taking the crucial single that allowed Rinku the opportunity to put fireworks on the display.

In a chat with the KKR team after the match, Pandi rated Rinku's performance among the best he has ever seen.

"In 43 years of my cricket career, being a coach, playing cricket, first-class cricket, and international, I've previously seen two innings. One from Ravi Shastri, scoring 6 sixes in the Ranji Trophy and the second was the last ball sixes from Javed Miandad in Dubai.

And after that, I am seeing you," said the KKR coach, before everyone started to clap for Rinku.

Pandit then turned attention to Umesh, lauding the No. 11 batter for the single he took on the first delivery of the 20th over.

"So, somebody had scored one run in the first ball of the last over," Pandit said as the camera zoomed in on Umesh Yadav, with the bowler celebrating his contribution in a dramatically-ecstatic manner.

Both Umesh and KKR skipper Nitish Rana encouraged Rinku to keep believing in him even though the odds were stacked against him.

Rana bhai told me: "belief rakhiyo, aakhri tak kheliyo (keep the belief, stay till the end)," said Rinku.

Umesh had similar words of advice for the 25-year-old after he handed him the strike. "Bhaiya also told me, 'laga Rinku, sochiyo mat (hit it, don't think)."