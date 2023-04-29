Ravi Bishnoi stunned everyone with a brilliant piece of fielding that earned him praise from experts and fans alike during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 encounter between Lucknow Super Giants and Punjab Kings in Mohali on Friday. During the 15th over of PBKS' innings, Liam Livingstone slammed Avesh Khan strongly through the point region. However, Ravi Bishnoi was present there and he pulled off a full dive to almost finish a spectacular catch. While the opportunity was missed, everyone was stunned with his athleticism and how he was able to reach the ball in time.

Marcus Stoinis and Kyle Mayers put on a power-hitting masterclass as Lucknow Super Giants slayed Punjab Kings by 56 runs in a high-scoring contest here on Friday after amassing the second highest total in IPL history. A display of brutal hitting from Mayers (54 off 24) and Stoinis (72 off 40) fired Lucknow Super Giants to 257 for five against a profligate Punjab Kings.

Needing almost 13 runs per over to pull off an improbable chase, Punjab remained behind in the game despite scoring at a decent rate to end with 201 in 19.5 overs.

Atharava Taide batted well for 66 off 36 balls, his maiden fifty plus score in IPL, but the likes of Liam Livingstone (36 off 22) and Sikandar Raza (23 off 14) could not stay long enough to put pressure on the opposition. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan lasted only two balls on his return. Young pacer Yash Thakur was the most successful bowler with figures of 4/37 in 4 overs.

It was LSG's fifth win in eight matches while Punjab Kings suffered their fourht loss in eight games. At 152 for four in 15 overs,Punjab were striking at more than 10 runs per over but task of getting another 106 runs from the last 30 balls was beyond the reach of even Livingstone and Sam Curran (21 off 11).

