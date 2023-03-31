MS Dhoni turned back the clock with a trademark six over deep square-leg during the opening match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 between Chennai Super Kings and Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Friday. In the very last over of the match, Dhoni took the aggressive route against Joshua Little and heaved the ball for a massive six on the leg side. It was not the end as the veteran wicket-keeper batsman followed it up with a crafty boundary through the same region. It was the push that CSK needed at the end of the innings as they finished on 178/7 after 20 overs.

That's MS Dhoni at the age of 42.

Thala Thala Dhaaan! 🔥🫶pic.twitter.com/8DJIoZfYRd — ɐslɐɯ (@pitchinginline) March 31, 2023

Dhoni ended up scoring an unbeaten 14 off 7 balls with one four and one six.

The six was also extra special for Dhoni as it was his 200th for CSK and he became the fifth cricketer overall to achieve this feat in the competition. Chris Gayle, AB De Villiers, Virat Kohli and Kieron Pollard are the other batsmen who have slammed 200 or more maximums for a single IPL franchise.

Earlier, GT skipper Hardik Pandya won the toss and opted to field.

Ruturaj Gaikwad smashed 92 off 50 balls even though wickets fell at regular interval at the other end.

CSK looked on course for a 180 plus total but the GT bowlers bowled well to stem the momentum.

For GT, spinner Rashid Khan (2/26) and pacers Mohammed Shami (2/29) and Alzarri Joseph (2/33) picked two wickets each. Little got one wicket as he castled Ambati Rayudu.

(With PTI inputs)