Who's better than Virat Kohli? Answer: An aggressive Virat Kohli. The former Royal Challengers Bangalore captain was in top form for his team against Delhi Capitals in an IPL 2023 game in Bengaluru on Saturday. He reached his third half-century of the season in just 33 balls as RCB cruised towards a big total. Kohli's innings included six fours and one six. In the last few days, some experts have commented on Kohli's strike-rate. His innings against DC is bound to impress them too. One other aspect of the Kohli's half-century was his aggressive celebration.

Of late, Kohli has had a very quiet celebration to land marks but on Saturday, he put his fists to his chest and also pointed his bat towards the gallery!

Watch: King Kohli's Aggressive Celebration Is Back After 3rd 50 In IPL

Delhi Capitals' skipper David Warner won the toss and opted to field first in Indian Premier League (IPL) against Royal Challengers Bangalore at M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Saturday. RCB is at 8th whereas Delhi Capitals at the last spot, as they have not won a single match. Hence, both would play for their esteem and to rise upward in the table.

While RCB would look to win their second game of the tournament, DC would battle for their first win.

RCB have one change in their squad, Wanindu Hasaranga came in place of David Willey. In the DC team, Mitchell Marsh replaced Rovman Powell.

Delhi Capitals skipper Warner said at the toss, "We are going to bowl first. The ground looks incredible, credit to the staff here. It's about getting one win, and the momentum follows from there. We don't want to lose wickets in the powerplay. We have changed. Marsh comes in for Powell."

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Faf du Plessis said at the toss, "Would have done the same. Hopefully, it will turn in the second innings. This stays a good wicket generally. It will be important for me and Virat to assess the conditions early. It's difficult to defend in death overs. We have been good at our home ground as a batting unit. You got to pick your best batters and bowlers. Hasaranga comes in for Willey."