Royal Challengers Bangalore faced a terrible 81-run defeat against Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous IPL 2023 match on Thursday. The Faf du Plessis-led side came to this clash after registering a thumping eight-wicket victory over Mumbai Indians in their season opener. In that game against MI, chasing 172, openers Faf and Virat Kohli smashed 73 and 82* runs respectively and took their side across the line in just 16.2 overs. It was a delightful sight for the crowd at the Chinnaswamy Stadium to see Kohli returning to his vintage form, after having a mediocre outing for the franchise in 2022.

Since the inauguration of the cash-rich league in 2008, the right-handed batter has been a part of the RCB squad and has seen every ups and downs of the team over the years. Kohli's former RCB teammate Mohammad Kaif shared a never heard tale about the former India skipper's reaction after a dismissal.

“There was this one time when Virat Kohli got out the same way he was dismissed today (vs KKR on Thursday). I was sitting right beside him, and I thought he will definitely throw his bat in anger. And yes, when he came, he threw his bat straightaway, and removed his pad. I was sitting beside him, and he said, ‘I'm going to score big the next time',” Kaif said during his commentary on Star Sports.

“In the next innings, he scored an unbeaten 72. Imagine. He had gone out, and he was upset. But he forgot that before coming to bat in the next match, scored 72. Then, I realised that this player is special,” he added.

Kohli was bowled out by Sunil Narine for 21 during the match against KKR on Thursday. Narine then went on to dismiss Shahbaz Ahmed for 1.