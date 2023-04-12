The Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Lucknow Super Giants match went down the wire, with KL Rahul's side securing a 1-wicket win on the last ball, that too because of a bye. The match saw some stunning batting performances from both teams, with RCB stalwart Virat Kohli also scoring a half-century. Harshal Patel, given the task of defending 5 runs in the final over, almost pulled it off before in a drama-filled final over. Though the match ended in LSG's favour, both Kohli and Harshal did have some personal milestones to celebrate in the end.

Virat Kohli 4th Highest Run-scorer In T20 Cricket History

Since his T20 debut in 2007, Virat has evolved into a legend of this format. In 362 matches and 345 innings, he has scored 11,429 runs at an average of 41.11 and a strike rate of 133.17. He has scored six centuries and 86 half-centuries in the shorter format, with the best score of 122*.

Notably, Virat is the highest run-scorer in T20Is. He has scored 4,008 runs in 115 matches and 107 innings at an average of 52.73 and a strike rate of 137.96. He has scored one century and 37 half-centuries at the international level, with the best score of 122*.

The 34-year-old is also the highest run-scorer in IPL history, having scored 6,788 runs in 226 matches and 218 innings at an average of 36.69 and a strike rate of 129.54. He has five centuries and 46 half-centuries in the cash-rich league, with the best score of 113.

Coming to T20 cricket overall, the top five run scorers in the format are as follows: West Indies legend Chris Gayle (14,562 runs in 463 matches at an average of 36.22 and a strike rate of 144.75 with 22 centuries and 88 half-centuries and best score of 175*, which is the highest in the format), Pakistan's Shoaib Malik (12,528 runs in 510 matches at an average of 36.00 and a strike rate of 127.55 and 77 fifties with the best score of 95*), former West Indies all-rounder Kieron Pollard (12,175 runs in 625 matches at an average of 31.29 and a strike rate of 150.51, one century and 58 fifties and best score of 104), Virat and former Australian batter Aaron Finch (11,392 runs in 382 matches at an average of 33.80 and a strike rate of 138.53, eight centuries and 77 fifties with the best score of 172).

100 IPL Wickets For Harshal Patel

Since his IPL debut in 2012, Harshal has represented Delhi Capitals (formerly known as Delhi Daredevils) and RCB. In 81 matches, he has taken 101 wickets at an average of 23.23 and an economy rate of 8.52. His best bowling figures in IPL are 5/27.

The pacer had his most successful season in 2021, which saw him take 32 wickets in 15 matches at an average of 14.34 and an economy rate of 8.14. His best bowling figures in that season were 5/27. He walked away with the 'Purple Cap', an honour given to bowlers for taking the most scalps in an IPL season.

Notably, the top-five wicket-takers in IPL history are Dwayne Bravo (183 wickets), Yuzvendra Chahal (174 wickets), Lasith Malinga (170 wickets), Amit Mishra (169 wickets) and Ravichandran Ashwin (161 wickets).

With ANI inputs