Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma shared a picture of their day out in New Delhi ahead of Royal Challengers Bangalore's match against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. Kohli has been at the eye of the storm recently following an on-field spat with Lucknow Super Giants coach Gautam Gambhir following his team's victory. It was a homecoming for Kohli as he had some time to spare ahead of the match in Delhi and he shared a picture with Anushka along with the caption - "Out and about in delhi @AnushkaSharma".

The Royal Challengers Bangalore and Lucknow Super Giants clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 turned out to be a drama-filled encounter, with Virat Kohli and Gautam Gambhir clashing with each other after the game, prompting a sanction from the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Kohli was a busy man all throughout the game, celebrating the dismissal of almost every LSG batter with utmost passion. He was even involved in a few altercations with Lucknow players Naveen-ul-Haq and Amit Mishra. After the game, Kohli celebrated the team's win with as much passion.

In a video that the RCB have shared on social media, Kohli looked pumped up as he celebrated the epic triumph in a low-scoring thriller against KL Rahul's men.

"That's a sweet win boys, sweet win, let's go!", the video starts with a pumped-up Kohli saying the word that's how we do it. A few seconds into the video, the RCB stalwart was heard saying, "If you can give it, you gotta take it. Otherwise, don't give it."

Further in the video, the former RCB skipper said: "It was a really important win on the road. It's a very sweet win for many reasons, most importantly for the kind of character we showed defending that total. I think everyone had the belief that we can do it and we ended up on the winning side which is really great."