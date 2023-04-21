Chennai Super Kings secured their 4th win in the first 6 matches of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season, defeating Sunrisers Hyderabad by 8 wickets. While Ravindra Jadeja led the wicket-taking charts for CSK, bagging 3 wickets for 22 runs in the match, Devon Conway scored another half-century to strengthen his case for the Orange Cap. With the win, Chennai remained at the third spot in the points table, behind leaders Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants on the basis of a slightly inferior Net Run Rate.

As the IPL Season 16 standings go, RR are still top with 8 points to their name and a positive NRR of +1.043, followed by LSG and CSK who also have 8 points each to their name. Gujarat Titans and Royal Challengers Bangalore complete the top 5 with 6 points each in their kitty.

Orange Cap Standings

When it comes to the Orange Cap tally, RCB skipper Faf du Plessis continues to lead the list with 343 runs in 6 matches to his name. He is followed by Delhi Capitals' David Warner and RCB's Virat Kohli. Devon Conway comes in next at the No. 4 spot while Jos Buttler completes the top 5. CSK opener Ruturaj Gaikwad slots in at No. 6.

Purple Cap Standings

Speaking of the Purple Cap tally, Royal Challengers Bangalore pacer Mohammed Siraj occupies the No. 1 spot with 12 wickets in 6 matches to his name. LSG's Mark Wood comes in next with 11 scalps in 4 matches. Yuzvendra Chahal of Rajasthan Royals and Rashid Khan of Gujarat Titans also have 11 wickets each to their name. Fellow GT pacer Mohammed Shami takes the No 5 spot with 10 wickets in 5 matches.

CSK's Tushar Deshpande and Ravindra Jadeja have also been productive with the ball this season. They find themselves at No. 6 and No 7 spots.