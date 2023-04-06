The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 was witness to a thriller on Wednesday in Guwahati as Punjab Kings edged past Rajasthan Royals by five runs. Batting first, Punjab Kings notched a big total of 197/8 in 20 overs. In reply, Rajasthan Royals came close with some late flourish from Shimron Hetmyer and Dhruv Jurel but ultimately fell short by five runs. With the win Punjab Kings (4 points, NRR +0.333) have climbed to the second spot in the points table. The loss saw Rajasthan Royals (2 points, NRR + 1.675) go down to the fourth spot. The Hardik Pandya-led Gujarat Titans hold the No. 1 place in the table (4 points, NRR +0.700)

Orange Cap

PBKS captain Shikhar Dhawan who scored a brilliant 86* rose to the third place in the highest run-scorers' list with a tally of 126 runs. RR captain Sanju Samson is fourth with a tally of 97 runs. The Orange Cap, however, continues to belong to Chennai Super Kings' Ruturaj Gaikwad with a tally of 149 runs in two games.

Purple cap

PBKS pacer took four wickets and rose to the fourth place in the points table with five wickets overall. RR's Yuzvendra Chahal also has five wickets and is sitting in the fifth place. The Orange Cap, however, belongs to Lucknow Super Giants' Mark Wood, who has eight wickets.

Talking about the game, Shikhar Dhawan and Prabhsimran Singh smashed classy half-centuries before Nathan Ellis' exploits with the ball guided Punjab Kings to a nervy five-run victory over Rajasthan Royals in an IPL match, here on Wednesday.

Young Prabhsimran (60) and veteran skipper Dhawan (86 not out) pummelled the Rajasthan Royals attack to propel Punjab Kings to a challenging 197 for 4 after being asked to bat.

The Royals were then blown away by Ellis (4/30) before Shimron Hetmyer (35) and young 'Impact Player' Dhruv Jurel (32 not out off 15) stitched a 62-run partnership to get Rajasthan back in the game.

But IPL's costliest overseas recruit Sam Curran, justified his top billing, by brilliantly defending 15 in the last over to restrict the Royals to 192 for 7.

With PTI inputs