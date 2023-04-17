Rajasthan Royals beat Gujarat Titans by three wickets in their Indian Premier League match at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday. Asked to bat first, Gujarat Titans scored 177 for seven. The in-form Shubman Gill made 45 off 34 balls at the top of the order, while David Miller struck a 30-ball 46. Abhinav Manohar chipped in with a brisk 27 off 13 deliveries. In reply, RR completed the task in 19.2 overs. RR skipper Sanju Samson smashed 60 off 32 balls, while Shimron Hetmyer blazed away to an unbeaten 26-ball 56. Mohammed Shami picked up three wickets for GT but failed to avoid his side's defeat.

With the win on Sunday, RR consolidated the top spot in table with 8 points from 5 games. They now stand two points clear of second-placed Lucknow Super Giants, who have also played 5 matches.

Check out the updated points table here:

Orange Cap:

Venkatesh Iyer scored his maiden IPL century on Sunday and that helped him take the top spot on the list of leading run-scorers. Meanwhile, Shikhar Dhawan slipped to the second spot. Shubman Gill rose to the third spot with David Warner and Virat Kohli slipping to the fourth and fifth spots, respectively.

Purple Cap:

Yuzvendra Chahal clinched the top spot on the list of leading wicket-takers after dismissing Hardik Pandya on Sunday. Meanwhile, Mark Wood slipped to the second spot. Rashid Khan remains at the third spot after picking two wickets against RR, while Mohammed Shami has risen to the fourth spot with figures of 3 for 25 in the same match.

(With PTI Inputs)