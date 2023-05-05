Gujarat Titans made light work of a 119-run target set by Rajasthan Royals as the defending champions romped home with a commanding nine-wicket win in a one-sided IPL 2023 clash in Jaipur on Friday. After bundling Rajasthan Royals out for a mere 118 in 17.5 overs, a 71-run resolute opening stand between Shubman Gill (36) and Wriddhiman Saha (41 not out off 34 balls) set the platform for the huge victory, which was also accomplished with captain Hardik Pandya's brisk 15-ball 39 not out (3x4s, 3x6s). Gujarat Titans finished at 119 for one in 13.5 overs, winning with 37 balls to spare.

GT thus also got back to winning ways against last year's finalists Rajasthan Royals, handing them their fourth defeat in an overall five meetings, while consolidating their position at the top of the points table.

The Pandya-led side took their tally to 14 points in 10 matches with seven wins and only three losses, while Sanju Samson's Royals remained fourth with five wins and as many loses in 10 games.

Chennai Super Kings are third with as many points as LSG in 10 matches. Meanwhile, RR remain fourth with five wins and as many defeats so far.

Royal Challengers Bangalore, 5th, will have a chance to second, if they beat Delhi Capitals on Monday. However, if they fail to achieve their target and Mumbai Indians beat CSK, the Rohit Sharma-led side will take the second spot.

RCB and MI are fifth and sixth, respectively, with 10 points apiece from nine games. Punjab Kings are seventh with as many points, but have played 10 games so far.

Advertisement

SunRisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals complete the bottom two, having won just three games from a possible nine.

Orange Cap, Purple Cap

Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis continues to lead the top run-getters' list with a tally of 466 in nine games. Gujarat Titans' Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan lead the top wicket-taker's list with 18 scalps each.

(With PTI Inputs)