Umran Malik's pace was a much-talked about affair in the 2022 Indian Premier League. The SunRisers Hyderabad pacer showed his class in the team's first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 too, shattering Rajasthan Royals batter Devdutt Padikkal's stumps with a delivery that clocked just under 150 kph. However, SRH lost the match by 72 runs as it failed to chase a 204-run target. RR veteran spinner Yuzvendra Chahal rocked the SRH batting line-up with as he returned with figures of 4/17. RR next play Punjab Kings on Wednesday and Chahal recounted a funny incident that happened with Umran earlier.

In a video posted by RR on its social media handles, a presenter asked Chahal: "You took four wickets yesterday, and it would have been five had Umran bhai not defended it. What would you like to tell him?"

"Nothing much. I remember he told me whenever we meet, he'll hit me for three sixes. But he didn't...very bad!" Chahal replied.

Lesson learnt: You cannot escape Taran pic.twitter.com/5XW5CCXqno — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 4, 2023

Rajasthan Royals would be banking on their near-perfect combinations in almost all departments of the game to put up another commanding performance when they take on a strong Punjab Kings side in an IPL match here on Wednesday.

The Royals would be buoyed by the massive 72-run victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad, who were outsmarted by last year's runners-up in every aspect of the game on Sunday.

With Yashasvi Jaiswal, red-hot England white-ball skipper Jos Buttler and captain Sanju Samson smashing half-centuries against SRH, the Royals' dominance with the bat was there for all to see, while their bowlers, led by Yuzvendra Chahal (4/17) and New Zealand quick Trent Boult (2/21), were more than a handful for SRH.

But with Punjab Kings also giving an indication of their immense firepower with both the bat and the ball in their seven-run DLS win against Kolkata Kinght Riders at Mohali, the match on Wednesday promises to give the spectators in Guwahati good value for money.

With PTI inputs