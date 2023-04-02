One of the fastest bowlers in the game at the moment, Umran Malik showed his class in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 match against Rajasthan Royals, shattering Devdutt Padikkal's stumps with a delivery that clocked just under 150 kph. Rajasthan Royals were in the driving seat for the most part of the game after Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal scored a half-century each before Faizalhaq Farooqi sent both batters packing. Urman then struck early to dismiss Padikkal before he coul get settled.

Rajasthan Royals were in attacking mode from the beginning, with both Buttler and Jaiswal striking Sunrisers Hyderabad's bowlers with relative ease. After Buttler and Jaiswal departed, the onus was on skipper Sanju Samson and Devdutt Padikkal to take the game forward but the latter had no response to Umran's fiery delivery. Here's the video:

In their opening game of the season, the Royals showed exactly why they ended up as the runners-up in the last edition of the IPL. Be it Umran Malik, Adil Rashid, Fazalhaq Farooqi, T Natarajan, Washington Sundar or even the stand-in skipper Bhuvneshwar Kumar, none of the SRH bowlers had the answer to RR's brilliance with the bat.

Following Samson and Jaiswal, skipper Sanju Samson also scored a half-century. However, none of the three batters managed to convert their fifties into bigger scores. For Sunrisers, Natarajan and Farooqi comparatively fared better than the rest, bagging some important wickets.